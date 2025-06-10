Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.53 and last traded at $41.52, with a volume of 2900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLMAF. HSBC upgraded shares of Halma to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Halma from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Halma Stock Performance

Halma Company Profile

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

