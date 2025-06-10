Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) Trading 28.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Kestrel Gold Inc. (CVE:KGC – Get Free Report) traded up 28.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 248,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 277% from the average session volume of 65,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Kestrel Gold Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Bernard Kreft bought 233,000 shares of Kestrel Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$81,550.00. Company insiders own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

About Kestrel Gold

Kestrel Gold Inc, an early-stage exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Fireweed located near Kitimat, British Columbia; and the flagship QCM project covering an area of 69 square kilometers located in northern British Columbia.

