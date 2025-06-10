Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.83 and last traded at $42.70, with a volume of 744781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.71.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional International Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFIV. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,534.6% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

