Toth Financial Advisory Corp Lowers Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 96.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 135.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $397.94 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $421.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $353.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.07 and a beta of 0.99.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.57 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYBR. JMP Securities increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.71.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

