Toth Financial Advisory Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,806,000 after buying an additional 75,949 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,730,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH stock opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.47. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.297 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

