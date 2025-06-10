Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 2,850 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in REV Group were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REVG. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in REV Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in REV Group during the fourth quarter worth $216,000.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group Stock Performance

REVG opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.12. REV Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

REV Group Announces Dividend

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. REV Group had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. REV Group’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Insider Transactions at REV Group

In other news, CEO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny sold 92,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $4,058,701.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,635,828.18. The trade was a 15.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on REVG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of REV Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of REV Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on REV Group

REV Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.