Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $63,000 Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,374,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,349,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,505,000 after buying an additional 2,590,475 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Airbnb by 512.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,080,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,866,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,896,000 after purchasing an additional 809,964 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB opened at $139.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $87.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $163.93.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $4,869,162.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,770,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,100,230.40. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $88,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 171,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,598,794. This represents a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,427,033 shares of company stock worth $175,485,785. Corporate insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.23.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

