NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires 1,558 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 695.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $6,936,737,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,787,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391,614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,694 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,836,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,046 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,950,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,892 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $104.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $452.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

