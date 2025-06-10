Courier Capital LLC Acquires 301 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centricity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 43,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

VOE opened at $162.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.38 and a 12-month high of $176.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

