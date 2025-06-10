Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA cut its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Infosys were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Up 0.5%

INFY stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $23.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INFY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Infosys from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. CLSA upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.48.

Read Our Latest Report on INFY

Infosys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.