Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA cut its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Infosys were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Infosys Stock Up 0.5%
INFY stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $23.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INFY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Infosys from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. CLSA upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.48.
Read Our Latest Report on INFY
Infosys Company Profile
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Infosys
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Palantir Stock Holds Support, Despite Political Backlash
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Tightly-Held Growth Stocks Set Up for Short Squeezes
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Science Applications International Is a Wicked Hot Buy in June
Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.