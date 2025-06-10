Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases Shares of 11,665 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 459.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 125.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 344,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after buying an additional 44,688 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 31.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $95.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.83.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ALK opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $78.08.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $401,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,620.30. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Emily Halverson sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $151,247.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,709.02. The trade was a 26.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,479 shares of company stock valued at $554,228. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

