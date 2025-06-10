The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $848,019,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $315,290,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Southern by 325.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,322,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,527 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 11,230.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 562.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,368,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,288 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Up 0.3%

SO stock opened at $88.51 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.64 and a 200-day moving average of $87.28.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.64.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

