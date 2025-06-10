Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $850,000 Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 86.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 5,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.53, for a total value of $1,106,507.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,922 shares in the company, valued at $21,459,696.66. This trade represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.52, for a total value of $2,891,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 338,055 shares in the company, valued at $66,434,568.60. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,030 shares of company stock valued at $59,433,406. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $217.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.84. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $220.88. The company has a market cap of $92.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 805.52 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DASH. Barclays boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on DoorDash from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DoorDash from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on DoorDash from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.97.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.