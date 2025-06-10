NewSquare Capital LLC Buys New Position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA)

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. NewSquare Capital LLC owned 0.48% of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDBA. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 86,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 44,274 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $559,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $328,000.

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of PDBA opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.31.

About Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. PBDA is an actively managed portfolio that provides exposure to global agricultural commodities through a Cayman Islands subsidiary. PDBA was launched on Aug 24, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

