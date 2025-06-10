Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 3,000 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,651,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,579,000 after buying an additional 263,302 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,131,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,237,000 after buying an additional 294,200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 584,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,813,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 580,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,923,000 after purchasing an additional 105,420 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,818,000 after purchasing an additional 87,783 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Granite Construction

In other news, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $185,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,831.44. This represents a 9.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle T. Larkin sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $290,734.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,639,579.08. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,432 shares of company stock worth $699,804 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $90.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.23 and a 1-year high of $105.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.24.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $699.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.15 million. Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

