Courier Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,174 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 143,872.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,264,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,203 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 129,804 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 807,610 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,032,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,606,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 619,494 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,428,000 after purchasing an additional 389,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $51.67 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.66.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

