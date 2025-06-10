General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $277.35 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $316.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.50.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.61%.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

