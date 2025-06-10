Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Purchases Shares of 878 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $1,552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. CFC Planning Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $476,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $2,539,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $237.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.18 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.19. The firm has a market cap of $270.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Wall Street Zen cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group cut T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.