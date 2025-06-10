Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 836 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 94.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in MSCI by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.25, for a total value of $2,621,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 294,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,542,084.75. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $557.80 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.32 and a 52-week high of $642.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $550.37 and its 200-day moving average is $576.31. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.12. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 156.08% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $745.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 49.48%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

