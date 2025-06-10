Courier Capital LLC Acquires 51 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,762,000 after buying an additional 19,030 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $559.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $528.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $458.82 and a one year high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

