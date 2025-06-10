Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Acquires New Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA acquired a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Corteva from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas raised Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $72.30.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. Corteva’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.46%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

