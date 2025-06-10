Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Lowers Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA lowered its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Balchem were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 5.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $168.07 on Tuesday. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $145.70 and a one year high of $186.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.03). Balchem had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $250.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Balchem’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCPC. Wall Street Zen downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Sidoti upgraded Balchem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $180.00 target price on Balchem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

