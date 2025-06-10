Courier Capital LLC Buys 125 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of PM stock opened at $180.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $281.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.30 and its 200 day moving average is $148.04. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.93 and a twelve month high of $183.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.30.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

