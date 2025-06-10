Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 598 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned 0.08% of United Bankshares worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in United Bankshares by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in United Bankshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in United Bankshares by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in United Bankshares by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.50 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $289.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

Insider Transactions at United Bankshares

In other United Bankshares news, Director Sara Dumond purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $91,026.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,940.54. This trade represents a 105.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

