Courier Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,395,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Roper Technologies by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Roper Technologies by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,656,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ROP opened at $573.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $595.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $562.60 and a 200 day moving average of $558.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROP. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $600.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.36.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

