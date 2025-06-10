Courier Capital LLC Sells 389 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in Okta by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Okta by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Okta by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Okta by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 11,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total transaction of $1,317,967.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,241.25. This represents a 34.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total transaction of $708,835.95. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,389.73. This represents a 26.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,452 shares of company stock worth $2,697,360. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OKTA

Okta Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Okta stock opened at $101.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.35. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.84. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $127.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.14 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.