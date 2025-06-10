Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $29,000 in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Zevia PBC by 481.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 104,955 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Zevia PBC by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Zevia PBC stock opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $189.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.85. Zevia PBC has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.15 million. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

