Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $678,000 Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Toro by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Toro by 81.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Price Performance

TTC stock opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The Toro Company has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.24.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. Toro had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Toro from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Toro

Toro Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.