Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 39,004 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,004 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Neogen by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,637,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,676,000 after buying an additional 1,928,491 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Neogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,171,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 14,346,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,825 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Neogen by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,485,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,193 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Neogen by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,826,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,012,000 after purchasing an additional 423,923 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Price Performance

NEOG opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.77. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29.

Insider Activity

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Neogen had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Aashima Gupta purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,981.25. This trade represents a 270.41% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy M. Rocklin purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $62,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,072.13. This represents a 52.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 83,500 shares of company stock valued at $431,525. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEOG shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Neogen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Neogen from $6.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

