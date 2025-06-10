Courier Capital LLC Acquires 744 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $199.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $210.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,682.80. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. The trade was a 32.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $198.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.64.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

