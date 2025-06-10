iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stake Boosted by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $125.92 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $101.25 and a 12 month high of $126.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.20.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

