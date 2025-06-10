Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 126.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $4,755,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,903,607.27. This trade represents a 18.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $193,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,575,737.48. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $172.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.83 and a 1-year high of $177.25. The stock has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.55.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.59.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

