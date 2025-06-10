Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 41,847 Shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 150.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,847 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,436,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,231,000 after acquiring an additional 135,136 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. now owns 886,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,808,000 after buying an additional 313,751 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 567.0% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 625,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,040,000 after buying an additional 531,640 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 622,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,899,000 after buying an additional 38,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 510,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,958,000 after buying an additional 64,736 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.30. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $55.46.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This is a boost from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

