Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Michael Chi Sells 5,100 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Michael Chi sold 5,100 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $285,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,368,480. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:HIMS opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 129.09 and a beta of 2.09.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $586.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 110.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 247.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 47.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

