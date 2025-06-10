Insider Selling: Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Major Shareholder Sells 257,468 Shares of Stock

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 257,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $200,825.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,381,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,017,222.90. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ring Energy alerts:

On Friday, June 6th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 215,476 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $165,916.52.

On Thursday, June 5th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 26,606 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $19,954.50.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 321,289 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $244,179.64.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 521,232 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $411,773.28.

On Monday, June 2nd, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 495,278 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $376,411.28.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 31,171 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $24,936.80.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 55,700 shares of Ring Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $44,560.00.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 95,782 shares of Ring Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $76,625.60.

On Monday, May 19th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 193,940 shares of Ring Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $159,030.80.

On Friday, May 16th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 406,408 shares of Ring Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $329,190.48.

Ring Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Ring Energy stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $154.99 million, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.06.

Institutional Trading of Ring Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REI. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 97.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 99.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 95.2% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $2.50 price objective on Ring Energy in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on REI

About Ring Energy

(Get Free Report)

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.