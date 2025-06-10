Insider Selling: Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Major Shareholder Sells 257,468 Shares of Stock

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 257,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $200,825.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,381,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,017,222.90. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 6th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 215,476 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $165,916.52.
- On Thursday, June 5th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 26,606 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $19,954.50.
- On Wednesday, June 4th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 321,289 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $244,179.64.
- On Tuesday, June 3rd, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 521,232 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $411,773.28.
- On Monday, June 2nd, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 495,278 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $376,411.28.
- On Wednesday, May 28th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 31,171 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $24,936.80.
- On Tuesday, May 27th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 55,700 shares of Ring Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $44,560.00.
- On Tuesday, May 20th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 95,782 shares of Ring Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $76,625.60.
- On Monday, May 19th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 193,940 shares of Ring Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $159,030.80.
- On Friday, May 16th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 406,408 shares of Ring Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $329,190.48.
Ring Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Ring Energy stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $154.99 million, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.06.
Institutional Trading of Ring Energy
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $2.50 price objective on Ring Energy in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Friday, March 7th.
About Ring Energy
Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
See Also
