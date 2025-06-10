Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSL. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.89 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

