Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. China Renaissance downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $125.00 target price on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $110.95 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $192,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,320. This trade represents a 8.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,482.42. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

