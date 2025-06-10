Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $2.59 Million in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,198 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 544,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,128,000 after acquiring an additional 228,027 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,012,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,967,000 after acquiring an additional 30,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after acquiring an additional 154,003 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 19,069.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 170,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,884,000 after acquiring an additional 169,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Plexus

In other news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,328 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $572,551.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,518.73. The trade was a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Running sold 646 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $84,012.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,931.50. This trade represents a 50.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,032 shares of company stock worth $1,582,222. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $134.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.10. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $100.96 and a one year high of $172.89.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $980.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.07 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective (down previously from $172.00) on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.67.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

