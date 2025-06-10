Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 3,512 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.10% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 61,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of SMG opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.18 and a beta of 1.99. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $45.61 and a twelve month high of $93.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.03.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.03. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 528.00%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

