5,802 Shares in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,190,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,436,000 after acquiring an additional 157,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 810,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,467,000 after purchasing an additional 42,021 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,623,000 after purchasing an additional 89,751 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 148,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,226,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.2%
Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $200.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.82. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $137.09 and a 12-month high of $201.67.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
