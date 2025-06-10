OLD National Bancorp IN Buys New Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 752.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,604,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,235,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,009 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,168,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,418,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,776,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,666 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

PAVE opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average is $40.61. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

