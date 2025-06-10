Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 4,942 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In other news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total transaction of $966,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,592.77. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $96.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $73.27 and a 1-year high of $120.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.91.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 14.00%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Stifel Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Stories

