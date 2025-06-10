Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 38,071 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 38,071 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $1,708,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 465,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,257,000 after buying an additional 24,681 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $73.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.93 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.52.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $953.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Argus lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.