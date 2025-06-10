Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 13,145 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,145 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,536,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,906,000 after buying an additional 253,414 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,983,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814,581 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $601,244,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,746,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,136,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,256 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.90. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.94 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average is $35.97.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.1067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

