Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 8,730 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHT. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,705 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 40,902 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHT opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75.

Pioneer High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Pioneer High Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

