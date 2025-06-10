Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 8,730 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHT. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,705 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 40,902 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter.
Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PHT opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75.
Pioneer High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
About Pioneer High Income Fund
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer High Income Fund
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Palantir Stock Holds Support, Despite Political Backlash
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Tightly-Held Growth Stocks Set Up for Short Squeezes
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Science Applications International Is a Wicked Hot Buy in June
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.