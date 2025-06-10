iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 421,703 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stage Harbor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0%

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $105.58 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $107.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.64.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.