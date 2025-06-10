First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $488,531,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,832,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,066 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,841,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,537,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,429 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $102,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

GEHC opened at $71.67 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.65 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.95%.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. BTIG Research set a $95.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

