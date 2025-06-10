Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 623.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,630 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $166,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,232. This trade represents a 19.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ES

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES stock opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.67 and its 200-day moving average is $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.74%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.