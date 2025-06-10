First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 15,563 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,563 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.28. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $37.52 and a 1 year high of $47.63.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.