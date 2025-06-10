Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 364 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $90.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.70. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $74.27 and a one year high of $90.63. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.5232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.